Swiss National Bank Sells 1,200 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $19.26 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $953.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.00 million. Research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.