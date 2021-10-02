Swiss National Bank Sells 1,700 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of El Pollo Loco worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 95.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 14.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOCO opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $622.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.56. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

