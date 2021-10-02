Synthetix (SNX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $134.45 Million

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $134.45 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $10.80 or 0.00022650 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,429.76 or 0.44934161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00117927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00224305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix (SNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Synthetix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.