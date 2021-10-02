Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 583.13 ($7.62).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Synthomer to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

LON:SYNT traded down GBX 12.20 ($0.16) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 485.40 ($6.34). 404,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,141. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 305.20 ($3.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 528.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 512.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

