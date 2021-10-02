Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires 14,000 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $360.18 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $266.97 and a 1-year high of $382.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

