Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,323 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.1% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $392.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $414.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.13. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $370.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

