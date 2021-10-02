Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,157 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCX opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

