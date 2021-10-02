Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $38,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $293.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

