Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,939,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $127.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.