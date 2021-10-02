Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 232.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,004 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,962,000 after acquiring an additional 181,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,883,000 after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,948,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,599,000 after purchasing an additional 467,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $158.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

