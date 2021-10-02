Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.40.

TRGP stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 3.10. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Targa Resources by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,830 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

