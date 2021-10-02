Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) were up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 141,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,395,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $545.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 32.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

