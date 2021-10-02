Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,345 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,579 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,356 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 9.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 50.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 5.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $17.88 on Friday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $471.17 million, a PE ratio of 198.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

