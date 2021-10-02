Telos (TLOS) Price Reaches $0.89 on Major Exchanges

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001857 BTC on major exchanges. Telos has a market capitalization of $240.21 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded up 33.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.