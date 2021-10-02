The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Boosted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 4.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. lowered their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.62.

NYSE:ALL opened at $127.72 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.46 and a 200-day moving average of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.