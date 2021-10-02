The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

BKEAY has been the subject of several other reports. DBS Vickers raised shares of The Bank of East Asia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.10 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Bank of East Asia in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.68%. The Bank of East Asia’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

The Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

