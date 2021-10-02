The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $43.65, but opened at $42.41. The Buckle shares last traded at $41.41, with a volume of 9,037 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $645,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,806,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,093 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,915. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.14.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Buckle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Buckle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Buckle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of The Buckle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

