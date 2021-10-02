The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHEF. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.42.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $422.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4,140.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,481 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after acquiring an additional 298,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 39,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 761,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,171 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.