The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,016 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,420,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,525,000 after purchasing an additional 349,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 74,657 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 619,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 296,699 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.09. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $565.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.50 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

