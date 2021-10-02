The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Boosted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $310.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.79 and a 12-month high of $347.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.23.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

