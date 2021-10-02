The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $433.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BNTX. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $451.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.46.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $254.79 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $71.16 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,904,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 261.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 99.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BioNTech by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

