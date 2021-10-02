The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $52.85 Per Share (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $52.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $51.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.45.

NYSE:GS opened at $380.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $397.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.