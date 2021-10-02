The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 193,672 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 48.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 593,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,672 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $30,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,899,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after purchasing an additional 448,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 439,144 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

SAIL opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $167,618.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,935.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,284 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

