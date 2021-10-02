The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $27.51 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,287 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Best Buy worth $27,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $46,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBY opened at $105.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.60.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.78.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

