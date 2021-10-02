The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $30.82 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Fortinet worth $30,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $298.00 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $322.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.48.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

