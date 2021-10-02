The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $31.76 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,346 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $31,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $360.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.89 and a 200-day moving average of $349.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $266.97 and a 52-week high of $382.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.