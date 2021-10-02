The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 161,695 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 225.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,695 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 151.2% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 280,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,348,000 after purchasing an additional 168,598 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $121.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

