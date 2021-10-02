The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $28,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after buying an additional 757,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after buying an additional 662,711 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,829,000 after buying an additional 236,402 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP opened at $268.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.02 and a 52-week high of $279.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

