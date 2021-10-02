The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $282.44

Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 282.44 ($3.69) and traded as low as GBX 266 ($3.48). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 266 ($3.48), with a volume of 1,479,266 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 282.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 273.41. The company has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.75.

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.36%.

In related news, insider Jeremy Tigue bought 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £2,488.20 ($3,250.85).

About The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.