The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Truist

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target cut by Truist from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.00.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $147.14 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.18 and a 200-day moving average of $196.32.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

