The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Truist Securities

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target trimmed by Truist Securities from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $147.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.18 and a 200-day moving average of $196.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $139.20 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after acquiring an additional 599,249 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,988,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after purchasing an additional 168,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

