The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Upgraded to Buy by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$93.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$89.00.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a C$89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perfom rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.73.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$85.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$155.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$57.44 and a 1-year high of C$89.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$83.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$84.69.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6299996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total value of C$1,386,410.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,262,893.68.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

