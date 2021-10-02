The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. The Trade Desk also posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,053.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $70.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

