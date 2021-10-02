The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,165,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.42 and its 200 day moving average is $179.91. The company has a market cap of $319.83 billion, a PE ratio of 288.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

