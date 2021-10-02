THEKEY (TKY) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $48,449.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

