Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price raised by Truist from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, upgraded Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.44.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of THO stock opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.20. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.