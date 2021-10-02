Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price raised by Truist from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, upgraded Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.44.
Shares of THO stock opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.20. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Thor Industries
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.