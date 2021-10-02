THORChain Price Reaches $8.39 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. THORChain has a market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $90.74 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THORChain has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.39 or 0.00017649 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00067054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00104429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00143984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.58 or 0.99819789 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.73 or 0.06783617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.