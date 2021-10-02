ThreeFold Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $4,988.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00068794 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00085383 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00144001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00107565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00148933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015756 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.