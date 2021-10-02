TON Token Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. TON Token has a total market capitalization of $525,021.62 and $18,231.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TON Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TON Token has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.05 or 0.00236040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00117646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012940 BTC.

TON Token Profile

TON Token (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling TON Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TON Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TON Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

