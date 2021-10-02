TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading 1.3% Higher

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.74. 8,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 39,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of -366.47.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter. TORM had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 10.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

