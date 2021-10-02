Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Short Interest Update

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 408.3% from the August 31st total of 611,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CURV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Torrid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

Get Torrid alerts:

CURV stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $15.26. 918,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,595. Torrid has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $33.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. On average, equities research analysts predict that Torrid will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.