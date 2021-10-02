Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOT traded up C$0.11 on Monday, reaching C$4.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,484. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.95 and a 52-week high of C$4.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.89 million and a PE ratio of -16.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$84.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 191,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$731,072.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 191,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$731,072.08. Insiders purchased 595,900 shares of company stock worth $2,513,168 over the last quarter.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.