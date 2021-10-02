Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Up 6.7%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.91. 120,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 258,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$423.57 million and a P/E ratio of 2,010.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.64.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

