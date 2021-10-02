TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.07.

NASDAQ TA opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.78 million, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TA. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 4.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

