TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

THS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

NYSE:THS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.62. 510,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 264,977.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,848 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 137.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 74,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 56.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.