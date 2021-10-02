Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Financial Survey

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trend Micro and Manhattan Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 1 2 0 0 1.67 Manhattan Associates 0 0 6 0 3.00

Manhattan Associates has a consensus price target of $177.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.01%. Given Manhattan Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trend Micro and Manhattan Associates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.63 billion 4.84 $252.90 million $1.81 31.02 Manhattan Associates $586.37 million 16.83 $87.24 million $1.40 111.21

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Associates. Trend Micro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Trend Micro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Trend Micro has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trend Micro and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 15.57% 15.27% 7.74% Manhattan Associates 15.93% 46.33% 21.02%

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Trend Micro on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, Inc. engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices. The company was founded by Eva Chen, Steve Chang and Jenny Chang in August 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

