Trigran Investments Inc. Buys 21,819 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Surmodics accounts for about 10.6% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Surmodics worth $96,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Surmodics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Surmodics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Surmodics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Surmodics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Surmodics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. 53,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,989. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08. The company has a market cap of $784.88 million, a PE ratio of 565.86, a P/E/G ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $139,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $695,714 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.