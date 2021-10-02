TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriState Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after acquiring an additional 184,781 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 179,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

