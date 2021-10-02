Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 332.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after buying an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after buying an additional 546,948 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,815,000 after buying an additional 731,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $136.96 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.