Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $61,695,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $59,347,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,571,000 after acquiring an additional 575,921 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $19,588,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,747,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,878,000 after buying an additional 440,129 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 437,730 shares of company stock valued at $19,546,086 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPX opened at $46.53 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

